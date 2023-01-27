Volunteers needed for Special Olympics games in Syracuse

As nearly 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches from throughout the state preparing to compete in Syracuse, organizers are looking for volunteers to help out.

The 2023 State Winter Games will be held Feb. 24 and 25 at the OnCenter (floor hockey, opening and closing ceremonies), Highland Forest (cross country skiing), Greek Peak Ski Resort (alpine skiing and snowboarding), Thornden Park (snowshoe) and Upstate Medical Arena at Oncenter War Memorial (figure skating).

Organizers are seeking 300 volunteers to support the event. Volunteers are asked to register online. Those interested in volunteering as a group can send an email to volunteers@nyso.org.

According to a news release, no sports experience is necessary to volunteer. There are a range of jobs for individuals and groups, including set up, parking assistance, meal distribution, athlete escorts, photographers, timers, scorekeepers and more.

“It’s great to be back in Syracuse, where competitive sports are a way of life and the community so clearly values the contributions of people with all abilities,” Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman said in a statement. “Join us for State Winter Games and you’ll see why Special Olympics New York has a near 100 percent return rate of volunteers. Our athletes, coaches and fans have a magical way of bringing communities together.”

All Special Olympics New York programs, including State Winter Games, are provided at no cost to the athletes or their families. The games are also free for spectators to attend.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Special Olympics New York will host A Night of Champions reception to honor local Game Changers and raise funds to support the games. Discounted tickets are on sale at night-of-champions.org.