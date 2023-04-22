AUBURN — A small pile of tires, a large wooden item, a rug and a variety of bottles were among the wide-ranging assortment of trash found around the Mill Street Dam area Saturday.

Volunteers picked up discorded items along the Owasco River from the dam through Market Street Park during an Earth Day cleanup event in Auburn, sponsored by the Auburn Beautification Commission, the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, Cayuga Climate Action and the city of Auburn.

One person could be seen carrying a couple of the aforementioned tires, with one in each arm, while at one point, Danielle Wood, a member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, had what appeared to be a half-destroyed bed cushion. Different bottles had been found scattered throughout the landscape.

Sarah Dibble, president of the beautification commission, estimated around 1 ton of garbage and different items and debris had been picked up from the dam to the park as a part of the cleanup, mentioning that things such as a child's chair and a bunch of metal had been discovered earlier that day. A couple of the city's larger garbage trucks and a couple city pickup truck had been at the dam at one point to collect the trash, Dibble noted. She said she believed at least 50 to 60 people helped out with the clean-up, and some volunteers picked up at other parks downtown. Students from schools across the Auburn district pitched in for the event, including members of teams such as the girls modified lacrosse team from Auburn Junior High School and Auburn High School's varsity girls lacrosse team.

Dibble said some Union Springs students contributed, as well. She said seeing so many people, especially children, helping out was encouraging and empowering.

"It touches my heart to know that there's people that care about this community and are willing to spend their time on their day off on a beautiful day when they could be outside doing stuff in their own yard," Dibble added.

Claire Lovell, secretary for the commission, Daniel Lovell, Claire's husband and an Auburn school board member and children Anna Enkosky, 9, and Billy Lovell, 4, were among those removing trash. Daniel noted they live nearby and he and Claire regularly take the children on walks through the dam area. On more than one occasion, Daniel said, the family has brought garbage bags with them and picked up trash during those walks.

Claire talked about why she wanted to come out to pick up items during the Earth Day event.

"It's your responsibility as a good person. I don't mean to shame other people, but everyone should take a moment and clean up their neighborhood a little bit," she said.

At a different part of the area, commission board member Sue Secaur was armed with a large trash bag filled with odds and ends she came across that morning. She said she was thrilled to see people at the event and asked that people take the time to pick up at their own spaces around them, such as their front yard. Secaur also asked that people don't litter and to pick up trash when they see it, if it is safe to do, and wash their hands afterwards.

Friends Paige Fletcher and Richard Rainone Jr. used trash-grabbing tools Fletcher brought to pick up garbage at a spot close to the river. Fletcher recommended people do small things to clean up the area around them. For example, when people are walking in the city and see trash, they could have a small bag and gloves with them and quickly pick up that garbage, she said.

"It's not just out here, it's everywhere, all over Auburn," Fletcher added. "As someone who walks everywhere, there's trash literally everywhere."

As Rainone spotted and grabbed some items from the ground, he said he has enjoyed being out at the cleanup and talked about what he wants people to take away from the event.

"If one person picks up one piece of garbage, that's one piece of garbage. If 100 people do that exact same thing, there's 100 pieces, so we're all in this together," he said.

