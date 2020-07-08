Volunteers sought for installation of living art pieces at Auburn park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers are needed to help with the installation of living willow sculptures in Auburn.

The Auburn Planning Department, in collaboration with the Auburn Permaculture Park and artist Bonnie Gale, designed two living willow structures to install at Miles Lepak Permaculture Park. The structures were designed based on community input and will be installed by community volunteers.

According to a news release, the structures include a three dome piece that will provide adults and children a natural seating area, while the second structure will be a four foot maze with a willow sculpture as the center focal point.

Installation of the willow structures at the 53 Garrow St. park is scheduled to take place between July 21 and July 31 and volunteers are being asked to sign up.

Groups will be limited to 15 people per shift to maintain social distancing and masks will be required. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up through the city of Auburn website or by contacting the Office of Planning and Economic Development at (315) 253-3513.

