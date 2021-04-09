Volunteers sought to educate hikers on responsible use of New York's backcountry

New York state is launching a new initiative to assist with the stewardship of trailheads across the state and educate trail users before they enter the backcountry.

According to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the Adopt-a-Trailhead program will be managed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and gives the public the opportunity to support efforts to care for state lands and educate fellow visitors on the value of responsible recreation.

In recent years, particularly in 2020 as New Yorkers pursued safe outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state said it has seen an increase in the number of visitors to parks and trails.

"While this uptick provides an opportunity for more New Yorkers to explore the state's scenic natural areas," the news release said, "many of these new users are inexperienced in back-country recreation, leading to mistakes that are potentially harmful to themselves and the environment."