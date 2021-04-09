Volunteers sought to educate hikers on responsible use of New York's backcountry

New York state is launching a new initiative to assist with the stewardship of trailheads across the state and educate trail users before they enter the backcountry.
According to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the Adopt-a-Trailhead program will be managed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and gives the public the opportunity to support efforts to care for state lands and educate fellow visitors on the value of responsible recreation.
In recent years, particularly in 2020 as New Yorkers pursued safe outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state said it has seen an increase in the number of visitors to parks and trails.
"While this uptick provides an opportunity for more New Yorkers to explore the state's scenic natural areas," the news release said, "many of these new users are inexperienced in back-country recreation, leading to mistakes that are potentially harmful to themselves and the environment."
Adopt-a-Trailhead volunteers will help with efforts to eliminate litter problems and educate trail users about hiker preparedness, thus reducing the amount of trash left at trailheads and encouraging proper disposal of human waste while in the woods. The state said that DEC land managers will be identifying trailheads that will benefit most from the new program. In addition, the DEC is encouraging visitors to the Adirondacks to seek out nearby alternative hikes that provide an experience similar to a High Peaks hike, including great scenic views, but with fewer people.
Groups interested in volunteering for the program should submit an Adopt-a-Trailhead volunteer application to volunteer.stewardship@dec.ny.gov (emailed applications are preferred) or via mail to: NYSDEC, Division of Lands and Forests, Attn: Adopt-a-Trailhead Coordinator, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233.
After applications are approved, groups and individuals will be assigned to a trailhead in their area. Participation in the Adopt-a-Trailhead program will include a series of online training courses focused on Leave No Trace while hiking principles, visitor interaction, and visitor education; virtual meetings with DEC program staff to answer questions and share suggestions; spending time at assigned trailheads during weekend mornings, including holiday weekends and some Friday afternoons, depending on the location; and monthly reports highlighting statistics such as number of volunteers that participated and number of hours spent at the trailhead.