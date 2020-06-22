Voter guide to primary elections in Cayuga County

On Tuesday, eligible voters — if they didn't cast an absentee ballot or vote early — will go to the polls in Cayuga County.
There are a handful of primary elections in the county. This guide will provide important details about voting in these elections.
When does voting begin?
The polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 9 p.m.
Where can I vote?
Cayuga County has a full list of polling locations on its website. There have been some changes to the lineup. Auburn Grove and Northbrook Court won't host voting for the primary. Those poll sites have been moved to Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave. Clifford Park Clubhouse, which is located at 81 Mary St., will replace the Boyle Center and Schwartz Towers as polling locations in Auburn.
In Moravia, the polling location has been moved to the Moravia Justice Center, 48 W. Cayuga St.
What about absentee voting?
If you haven't already, the deadline to return your absentee ballot is Tuesday. You can deliver it in person to the Cayuga County Board of Elections, 157 Genesee St. in Auburn. If you choose to mail the ballot, it must be postmarked by Tuesday.
Who can vote?
New York is a closed primary state, which means only voters enrolled with a political party may vote in its primary election. For example, only Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary.
What's on the ballot?
Democrats: There are two Democratic primaries. One is the statewide presidential primary election. There are 11 candidates on the ballot: Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Michael Bennet, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang and Deval Patrick. Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee and the only remaining candidate in the race.
Voters will also vote for up to seven delegates to the Democratic National Convention. The candidates for delegates live in the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. There are some Cayuga County residents who are on the ballot, including Dia Carabajal, a candidate for state Assembly; Melina Carnicelli, a former Auburn mayor; Ian Phillips, who serves as chairman of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee; and Karin Wikoff, who has been involved with local progressive groups and supported U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.
There's also a Democratic primary in the 24th Congressional District. Dana Balter and Francis Conole are seeking the party's nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Republicans: For Republicans living in the 126th Assembly District, there is a primary between Danny Fitzpatrick and John Lemondes. Fitzpatrick, who serves as town supervisor in LaFayette, and Lemondes, a U.S. Army veteran who now owns and operates a farm in LaFayette, are hoping to succeed Assemblyman Gary Finch on the GOP line. Finch announced in February that he will not run for reelection this year.
The 126th district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. In Cayuga County, Republicans living in the city of Auburn and the towns of Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill, Throop and Venice are eligible to vote in the primary.
Conservatives: There is a Conservative Party primary featuring 15 candidates. Conservative voters can vote for up to 12 candidates. The candidates are: James Quinn, Jr.; Charles Mancabelli; Glenn Harding; Patricia Zangari; Bernard Ment; Michael Garlock, David Pappert; Gregory Rigby; Richard Gagliardi; Robbert Gallaher; Ronald Greenleaf; Leonard Schick; Michael Hunter; Paul Bertan; and Robert Graham.
SAM voters: The SAM Party (short for Serve America Movement) also has a primary for state committee seats. There are two candidates and voters can choose one. The candidates are Joan Aiello and Michaela Simpson.
When will the results be announced?
Because there has been a higher volume of absentee votes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, final results won't be known for at least two weeks. The election boards will release the unofficial election night and early voting tallies, but that will likely be a fraction of the overall vote total. There have been already been thousands of absentee ballots returned in central New York.
The election boards must wait until after July 1 to begin counting the ballots. That's because of a state-mandated review to ensure that voters didn't try to cast multiple ballots. The earliest counting will begin is July 2.
Onondaga County plans to open ballots and start counting on July 2. Cayuga County will begin its counting process on Monday, July 6.
