Voter guide to primary elections in Cayuga County

On Tuesday, eligible voters — if they didn't cast an absentee ballot or vote early — will go to the polls in Cayuga County.

There are a handful of primary elections in the county. This guide will provide important details about voting in these elections.

When does voting begin?

The polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 9 p.m.

Where can I vote?

Cayuga County has a full list of polling locations on its website. There have been some changes to the lineup. Auburn Grove and Northbrook Court won't host voting for the primary. Those poll sites have been moved to Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave. Clifford Park Clubhouse, which is located at 81 Mary St., will replace the Boyle Center and Schwartz Towers as polling locations in Auburn.

In Moravia, the polling location has been moved to the Moravia Justice Center, 48 W. Cayuga St.

What about absentee voting?