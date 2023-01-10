Voters approve Cato-Meridian school district capital project

Voters approved a capital project proposal for the Cato-Meridian Central School District on Tuesday.

The proposal, set to have an overall cost of $33.1 million, passed by a vote of 158-60.

The project will not have an additional tax impact, a district newsletter previously said. That total cost will be covered by $26.78 million in anticipated state aid, $1.32 million in retiring debt and $5 million in Cato-Meridian's reserve funds.

Fifty-two percent of the work in the capital project will focus on Cato-Meridian Elementary School, at $17,117,127, while 48% of the work will be on the Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School, at $15,982,873. Improvements for existing infrastructure includes replacing the district's entire existing septic system because it is in violation of DEC regulations and constructing four of the elementary school's portico columns.

Sidewalks, stairs, curbing, guardrails, handrails and more at both schools will be reconstructed. The elementary school's existing kitchen and serving line spaces are set to be renovated and the junior-senior high school's existing first floor main office, guidance suite and adjacent lobby will be reconfigured to create a secure main entrance to the building, the newsletter said.

Other work intended for the project is extensive renovations to the elementary auditorium and stage and overhauling the elementary gym and locker room spaces, plus the agriculture and tech spaces and wood and mental shops at the junior-senior high school will be updated to meet current curriculum needs.