Voters to get say on Seymour Library budget proposal

Seymour Library's proposed 2023 budget reduces overall spending but also carries a property tax increase.

Residents in the library district — which includes all of the city of Auburn and town of Owasco and portions of the towns of Sennett and Fleming that are within the Auburn Enlarged City School District — can vote on the spending plan and elect two library trustees on Friday.

The 2023 budget proposal would trim spending from $1,037,036 to $1,010,767, but the amount from property taxes needed to support the plan would go up by 6.9%. The proposed tax levy would go from $864,000 to $924,000.

A big driver of the need for a tax increase is the library's foundation, which helps support the operation, is funding a major roof replacement project at the historic building on Genesee Street, said Lisa Carr, the library's director. As a result, foundation funding to support the budget will be limited.

"We have a really big project with a very leaky roof," she said.

The impact of the proposed tax increase on property owners' bills should not be significant, Carr said. A home assessed at $100,000 would see the annual library tax go from $40.70 to $43.52.

In addition to the budget vote, residents will choose two trustee posts. A position representing the city of Auburn has one registered candidate, Clyde Howard. Another post from the town of Fleming has no candidate, so write-in votes could determine a winner. If no write-in votes are made, Carr said, the board of trustees can appoint a resident from that part of the district within Fleming to serve for a year.

Voting runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Both the west and north entrances will be open.