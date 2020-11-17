Wage board to make recommendations on overtime pay for New York farms

A board that will make recommendations regarding overtime pay for farmworkers in New York has scheduled three virtual meetings in the next two weeks.

The focus of the meetings is whether the overtime threshold should be lower than 60 hours per week, and five public hearings have been held to hear testimony to consider the existing overtime threshold.

The Department of Labor this week announced three additional meetings of the Farm Laborer Wage Board will be held "to hear presentations from the Department of Labor, to discuss the written submissions and testimony received at previous hearings, and to make recommendations on the overtime work threshold for farm laborers and the extent to which the threshold may be lowered."

The meetings are open to the public and will be conducted via video conference, but no additional public testimony will be taken.

The virtual meetings will be held:

• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19

• 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1

• 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2

The board consists of New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, former New York State AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie.

More information about the board, including meeting documents, videos of past meetings, and the live meeting webcast details are available at labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/farm-laborer-wage-board.shtm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0