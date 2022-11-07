Walgreens on west side of Auburn to close

The Walgreens on the west side of Auburn will close this month, leaving two vacant buildings previously occupied by the pharmacy chain at the same intersection.

The Walgreens at 314 Genesee St. will close at the end of the day Tuesday, Nov. 15, said Kris Lathan of the chain's corporate communications.

In an email to The Citizen, Lathan called the decision to close the location "difficult."

"We are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations," she said. "When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example."

Lathan said all customers of that Walgreens will have their files automatically transferred to the one at 150 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The closure leaves the pharmacies at Tops Friendly Markets at 352 Genesee St. and RX City at 161 Genesee St. as the nearest available. Lathan did not respond to a question about the number of employees affected by the closure.

The west side Walgreens will close on the same day as several others in upstate New York, including locations in North Syracuse, Canastota, Rochester and Pulaski. The closures are among 200 total announced by the chain in 2019, Yahoo reported on Friday. With more than 9,000 locations as of August 2020, Walgreens is the second-biggest pharmacy chain in the U.S., behind CVS Health.

The 314 Genesee St. location was a Rite Aid until Walgreens acquired the chain in 2017. Two years prior to that, Walgreens closed a location on the opposite side of the intersection of Genesee and Columbus streets, at 301 Genesee St. That closure was part of previous wave of 200. The location, which has remained vacant ever since, opened in 2008.