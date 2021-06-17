Wallenda over Buffalo: Daredevil walks on 5-story high wire

BUFFALO — Daredevil Nik Wallenda safely completed a high-wire walk between two five-story buildings on a Buffalo college campus Thursday.

"What's up Buffalo!" Wallenda shouted as he walked across a 320-foot high wire to mark the opening of D'Youville College's Health Professions Hub.

Wallenda famously walked over nearby Niagara Falls on a wire in a live televised event in 2012. Speaking through a microphone to the crowd below during his walk Thursday, he said the Niagara Falls walk helped launch a more high-profile stage of his career.

"There'll be a piece of my heart in this area forever," he said.

Wallenda, wearing a red t-shirt and a required safety harness, kneeled on one knee midway through and waved to spectators.

Wallenda, a seventh-generation acrobat, has walked above an active volcano in Nicaragua and over the Little Colorado River Gorge near the Grand Canyon. He also walked above New York's Times Square with his sister, Lijana Wallenda.

The Wallenda family has been a star tightrope-walking troupe for generations, tracing their roots to 1780 in Austria-Hungary, when their ancestors traveled as a band of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, animal trainers and trapeze artists.

D'Youville is a small private university with about 3,000 full- and part-time students. Officials say the new health clinic will serve the city's west side while letting students gain clinical experience.

