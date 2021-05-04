Walmart accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine at NY pharmacies

You no longer need an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart pharmacy.

The retailer announced Tuesday that its pharmacies — more than 5,100 across the United States and 107 in New York — will accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations. The vaccines are open to all customers and employees, according to a news release.

The participating locations include Walmart in Auburn and Sam's Club stores in New York.

"Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it's even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness. "Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don't want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19."

The COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone age 16 or older. However, 16- and 17-year-olds are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. The two other vaccinations — Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — haven't been approved for use on individuals under age 18.