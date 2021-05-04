 Skip to main content
Walmart accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine at NY pharmacies
COVID-19

Walmart accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine at NY pharmacies

Mall Vaccine Clinic

Auburn firefighter Craig Berg taps a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial with a syringe while working at a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

You no longer need an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart pharmacy. 

The retailer announced Tuesday that its pharmacies — more than 5,100 across the United States and 107 in New York — will accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations. The vaccines are open to all customers and employees, according to a news release. 

The participating locations include Walmart in Auburn and Sam's Club stores in New York. 

"Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it's even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness. "Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don't want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19." 

The COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone age 16 or older. However, 16- and 17-year-olds are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. The two other vaccinations — Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — haven't been approved for use on individuals under age 18. 

According to Walmart, walk-ins will be accepted "as supply allows." Appointments can still be scheduled at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. Walmart says its pharmacies are administering the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 

Walmart also launched programs to educate communities about the COVID-19 vaccine, including a Get Out The Vaccine campaign which distributes materials about the vaccinations in stores.

The company is urging its employees to get vaccinated by offering appointments in stores and providing two hours of paid time to get the shots. Employees can also get vaccinated during their shifts.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

