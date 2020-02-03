Want to vote in NY primary elections? Deadline approaching to enroll in party

The Cayuga County Board of Elections is reminding residents who want to vote in primaries this year that the deadline is approaching for you to change your affiliation or enroll in a party.

New Yorkers have until Feb. 14 to enroll with a party or change parties. There are two primary elections this year: The April 28 presidential primary and the June 23 congressional, state and local primary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because New York is a closed primary state, you must be registered with a political party to participate in that party's primary elections. For example, if you wish to vote in the Democratic presidential primary, you must be a registered Democrat.

"We recognize the presidential elections always cause more public interest than other years, and we want to make sure voters are aware of upcoming deadlines," said Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, Cayuga County's election commissioners.

If you're not registered to vote, the registration deadline is April 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0