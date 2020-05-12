Wanted Cayuga County man fails latest bid to flee from officers, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Cayuga County man with a history of fleeing from law enforcement scuffled with an officer and briefly escaped on foot before being taken into custody, police said.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a parolee wanted on a long list of charges was recognized by an officer who had responded to a report of suspicious people at the Tractor Supply Company store on Grant Avenue Road in Sennett on Friday May 8.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said that Justin T. Ross, 34, of Ledyard, denied his identity and began to walk away from the officer who confronted him. After being advised that he was under arrest, police said that Jones continued to deny his identity and a struggle ensued in the vestibule of the store where he broke free and ran from the building. Jones ran across the parking lot to an area alongside the store, where several officers were able to take him into custody, police said.

The sheriff's office said that the initial warrant charges against Jones originated from a pursuit on March 10 that began with a traffic stop in Auburn that proceeded south before ending on Great Gully Road in the Town of Springport, where Jones’ vehicle rolled over and he escaped on foot.