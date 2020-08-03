Wanted sex offender caught in Port Byron; charged with rape, burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A convicted sex offender and alleged parole violator is facing multiple charges in connection with a reported rape last month in Auburn and recent burglaries in the Port Byron area.

Brian S. Wilkinson, 38, was found and arrested in the village of Port Byron on Sunday, according to a joint press release issued by the Auburn Police Department, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police (Auburn barracks).

State and local law enforcement agencies said they have spent the last two weeks attempting to identify an unknown male who was seen in unoccupied structures in and around Port Byron. Officials said they believe Wilkinson is the man they were seeking.

Wilkinson is currently in custody at the Cayuga County Jail on a state parole absconder warrant. He faces other charges, including first-degree rape in connection with a sexual assault complaint that occurred at the Grant Motel in Auburn on July 14, the press release said.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office charged Wilkinson with the felony of failure to report change of address as he is a level 1 sex offender (the lowest re-offense risk level in New York state).