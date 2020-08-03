Wanted sex offender caught in Port Byron; charged with rape, burglary

A convicted sex offender and alleged parole violator is facing multiple charges in connection with a reported rape last month in Auburn and recent burglaries in the Port Byron area.
Brian S. Wilkinson, 38, was found and arrested in the village of Port Byron on Sunday, according to a joint press release issued by the Auburn Police Department, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police (Auburn barracks).
State and local law enforcement agencies said they have spent the last two weeks attempting to identify an unknown male who was seen in unoccupied structures in and around Port Byron. Officials said they believe Wilkinson is the man they were seeking.
Wilkinson is currently in custody at the Cayuga County Jail on a state parole absconder warrant. He faces other charges, including first-degree rape in connection with a sexual assault complaint that occurred at the Grant Motel in Auburn on July 14, the press release said.
The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office charged Wilkinson with the felony of failure to report change of address as he is a level 1 sex offender (the lowest re-offense risk level in New York state).
State police filed a third-degree felony burglary charge against Wilkinson in connection with a burglary of the Port Byron First Methodist Church on July 26 and a second-degree burglary charge stemming from a break-in at a residence on Nauvoo Road in Mentz on Aug. 2.
The agencies involved in locating Wilkinson included the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, New York State Division of Parole, United States Marshall’s Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The city, state and county law enforcement agencies thanked the other agencies as well as the members of the public for providing tips.
If residents have any additional information in regard to any of the investigations, they can contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 253-1222 or New York State Police (Auburn) at (315) 255-2766. Callers can remain anonymous.
Wilkinson pleaded guilty in 2017 to third-degree burglary for stealing items from a home on Grant Avenue. He served a little more than two years in prison and was released in April 2019, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.
Prior to the burglary, Wilkinson was previously convicted of grand larceny and failure to register as a sex offender. He was incarcerated in Wyoming Correctional Facility for more than a year.
