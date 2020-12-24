Wasilenko: Blankets for every bed at Auburn hospital's behavioral health unit

It has been a seasonal goal every year since 2018 to cover all 14 beds in the Behavioral Health Unit at Auburn Community Hospital with quilts or blankets.

This year, with the help of generous knitters, crocheters and donors in the community, we were again able to reach our goal of having all the beds covered in colorful blankets.

Many thanks to the online groups of men who are fiber artists, friends and family!

These blankets go with their new owners upon discharge from the unit to remind them that there are people in the community who send warm wishes for recovery and continued good mental health!

Special thanks to two NAMI CAYUGA Christmas Elves, John and Karen Quinn, who have been making special gift bags for the residents on Auburn's BHU for many years. In each gift bag there are socks, toiletries, pastime workbooks of puzzles and coloring designs, and many other things for residents.

This is the time of year when many of our loved ones with mental illness are lonely and forgotten. It is heartwarming to know that there are unselfish individuals such as the Quinns who maintain the spirit of giving not only during the holiday of Christmas, but throughout the year!