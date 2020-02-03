Watch Auburn teen play national anthem before more than 31K at the Carrier Dome

An Auburn teenager played his electric guitar in front an announced crowd of 31,458 fans Saturday night.
Nick Sbelgio performed the national anthem before the Syracuse vs. Duke men's basketball game, an opportunity he earned after auditioning in September.
Sbelgio posted a video of his performance on YouYube Sunday morning, adding the following message:
"I did this! National Anthem from the Duke game at the dome. It was an awesome experience all the way around and I hope you enjoy it too. Unfortunately Syracuse lost but it is what it is. Thanks to all the staff at the Dome who made this possible and who were more than gracious and helpful. Don’t forget to like, share and subscribe for more epicness!!!"
Prior to Saturday night, the largest crowd to see Sbelgio play was about 1,000 people.