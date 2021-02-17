 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Auburn arts and culture leaders discuss adapting to COVID-19
ARTS & CULTURE

Watch Now: Auburn arts and culture leaders discuss adapting to COVID-19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The February edition of the Wednesday Morning Roundtable, "Adapting in Times of COVID," features Donna Lamb, executive director of the Schweinfurth Art Center; Angela Daddabbo, artistic director of Auburn Public Theater; and Billye Chabot, executive director of the Seward House Museum. The conversation is moderated by Courtney Rae Kasper, visitor experience manager at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and administrator for Auburn’s Historic & Cultural Sites Commission.

2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

State: Diplomacy with Iran still an option

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News