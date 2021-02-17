Watch Now: Auburn arts and culture leaders discuss adapting to COVID-19

The February edition of the Wednesday Morning Roundtable, "Adapting in Times of COVID," features Donna Lamb, executive director of the Schweinfurth Art Center; Angela Daddabbo, artistic director of Auburn Public Theater; and Billye Chabot, executive director of the Seward House Museum. The conversation is moderated by Courtney Rae Kasper, visitor experience manager at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and administrator for Auburn’s Historic & Cultural Sites Commission.