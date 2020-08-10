You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Auburn police give presentation to social justice groups
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Watch Now: Auburn police give presentation to social justice groups

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Presentation

The Auburn Police Department gives members of local social justice groups a presentation on the department's policies, organizational structure and more Monday at Memorial City Hall.

 Provided

The Auburn Police Department gave local social justice groups a presentation Monday at Memorial City Hall, explaining its policies, organizational structure and more.

The presentation took place in response to growing public debate about law enforcement after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police officers.

Along with Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and his staff, attending the meeting were Bill Berry Jr., Jack Hardy and Dr. Lucien Lombardo of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace; Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, Brian Muldrow, Gwen Webber-McLeod and Judi Dixon of the Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP; Bob Ellison, Gilda Brower, William (Bibi) Gonzales and Joe Leogrande of the Auburn Human Rights Commission; City Councilors Jimmy Giannettino and Debby McCormick; and Cayuga County Legislators Trish Kerr and Heidi Nightengale. 

Download PDF Auburn Police Department presentation: "Together We Move Forward"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Wells College holds virtual commencement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News