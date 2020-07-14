Watch Now: Auburn police release video of Black Lives Matter banner vandalism suspect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn police on Tuesday released a security camera video clip showing the person they believe was responsible for the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter banner on display in the front lawn of a downtown church.

The video footage follows the Auburn Police Department's press release last week that included security photos of the suspect, who police believe cut out the word "Black" from the sign around 3 a.m. July 6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Here's the video clip, which APD posted to its Facebook page:

On July 10, we reported the following:

Police in Auburn have released images from a security camera in hopes that the public can identify a man believed to have damaged a Black Lives Matter banner outside a downtown church.

The banner with the saying “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter” had the word "Black" cut out of it at about 3 a.m. on July 6. Video footage from the area shows a white male wearing a dark hooded shirt, black sneakers, and possible grayish colored shorts approaching the banner at that time, and police believe he is the one who caused the damage.