The Skaneateles Central School District Facebook page featured an audio slideshow of a cap-and-gown distribution event this week.

It included the following message:

We had an absolute blast distributing materials to our seniors today!

Students pulled up in their vehicles and were given their class t-shirts, cap and gowns, and other materials from their class officers!

We are one step closer to graduation!

