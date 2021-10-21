CAP Community Actions Programs Cayuga/Seneca on Thursday held its annual Wear Purple Day rally in downtown Auburn to raise awareness about domestic violence and the programs and services in the community aimed at preventing it and helping survivors.
Watch Now: CAP Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca domestic violence awareness rally
