Watch Now: Cayuga County Sheriff's Office gives informational presentation

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office gave a presentation about itself Monday at Cayuga Community College.

"This is What We Do ... This is How We Do It" is the latest part of an effort by local law enforcement and social justice leaders to work together as the national conversation about policing continues in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. The Auburn Police Department held a similar event Aug. 10.

The presentation covered the office's mission, public safety protocols, responsibilities, diversity initiatives and more. It partnered with the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace, the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP and City of Auburn Human Rights Commission on the event.

The presentation was not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To watch, see below or visit youtube.com/channel/UCaC6zssRPXQnNapStXdBNfw or facebook.com/htcjpauburn.

