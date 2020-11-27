Watch Now: Christmas tree lighting at City Hall in Auburn

Auburn City Council welcomed Finn Bell to help light the city's Christmas tree outside Memorial City Hall during the council's Tuesday meeting.
Finn, 12, recently donated $200 to the city to purchase new lights for the tree. He raised and donated the money in memory of his mother, Bridget, who was murdered in 2011. The city "really came out for us" afterward, said Finn's grandmother, Kelly.
The lighting ceremony was held privately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It traditionally takes place after the city's Holiday Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but the parade was canceled this year.
AUBURN — During his 13 years so far as the city's mayor and his previous multiple decades with the Auburn Fire Department, Mike Quill had neve…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.