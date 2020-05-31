Watch Now: Crowd gathers in downtown Auburn to protest George Floyd's death

Coverage from a protest that has formed in downtown Auburn on Sunday afternoon:
He asked the crowd to kneel to honor George Floyd pic.twitter.com/6Bvf3w9jdy— Mary Catalfamo (@mrycatalfamo) May 31, 2020
About a dozen speakers in. None of them planned to talk but they all felt compelled to share their stories, they said. pic.twitter.com/FoRJcx35Jl— David Wilcox (@drwilcox) May 31, 2020
Members of the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office here at the George Floyd protest in Auburn. Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler was standing in front of me a short time ago. He moved to another spot in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/tww7QUgkie— Robert Harding (@RobertHarding) May 31, 2020
Police chief Shawn Butler listens to the concerns of protesters as people start to gather in the park across from the police station in Auburn. (Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen) https://t.co/VT7njzJ8jq pic.twitter.com/JySWBaDcgo— Kevin Rivoli (@KevinRivoli) May 31, 2020
