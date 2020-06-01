Watch Now: Gov. Cuomo's June 1 COVID-19 briefing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds the daily conronavirus briefing at 11:30 a.m. on June 1.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds the daily conronavirus briefing at 11:30 a.m. on June 1.
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.