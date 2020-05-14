Watch now: Gov. Cuomo's May 14 COVID-19 briefing in Syracuse

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's May 13 public briefing on the coronavirus was held in Syracuse.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's May 13 public briefing on the coronavirus was held in Syracuse.
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.