 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Grain bin rescue training in Cayuga County
top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Watch Now: Grain bin rescue training in Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}
Aurelius fire department
Aurelius Fire Department

Members of fire departments in Aurelius, Genoa and Fleming participated in a grain bin rescue training Sunday at DuMond Farms that was provided by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. The Aurelius Fire Department posted video and photos on its Facebook page. "In addition to receiving donations from both Nationwide Insurance and NECAS for equipment and the training, we would also like to thank the Millennial Farmer for providing us with a grant to purchase grain rescue equipment to keep our local farmers safe when working in grain bin," the department said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Aurelius Fire Department video from grain bin rescue training on Sunday.
Aurelius fire department
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

US and Taliban reach deal for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News