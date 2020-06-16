Watch Now: King Ferry Fire Department flag retirement ceremony

The King Ferry Fire Department recently held an American flag retirement ceremony and posted the following message and video to its Facebook page:
King Ferry Fire Department Flag Retirement Ceremony
Continuing Flag Day Activities, members of King Ferry FD respectfully retired American flags that had flown from the lit poles in King Ferry.
Company President Joe Philip led the ceremony.
Others participating were Vice President Glenn Warner, Chrissy Warner, and members Marilyn Lamoreau, Mac Lamoreau, and Secretary Karen Townsend Philip.
