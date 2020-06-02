Watch Now: Live video of Gov. Cuomo's June 2 briefing

Watch Now: Live video of Gov. Cuomo's June 2 briefing

  • Updated

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold the daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christine L. Young DeChick
Obituaries

Christine L. Young DeChick

AUBURN — Mrs. Christine L. Young DeChick, 67, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital with her…

Michael D. 'Mickey' Youtt Jr.
Obituaries

Michael D. 'Mickey' Youtt Jr.

AUBURN — Michael D. “Mickey” Youtt Jr., 62, of Auburn, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, with his wife, Riccarda …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News