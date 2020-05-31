Watch Now: Peaceful Auburn crowd speaks out, marches in protest of George Floyd's death

Coverage from a protest took place in downtown Auburn on Sunday afternoon:
Auburn police officer Beth Guzalak kneels with protesters to honor George Floyd during a march in Auburn. (Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen) Gallery: https://t.co/nza9JTg6Xm pic.twitter.com/AzSvZrrDoa— Kevin Rivoli (@KevinRivoli) May 31, 2020
No more marching seems to be happening at a large scale; people are holding their signs along South St and others are mingling outside the Visitors Center— Mary Catalfamo (@mrycatalfamo) May 31, 2020
Lot of passionate speakers at the #AuburnNY #GeorgeFloyd protest, each sharing an important perspective on the subject of racial justice. Day was peaceful but also rife with pain. pic.twitter.com/HOHNA6Mftz— David Wilcox (@drwilcox) May 31, 2020
A few photos from today’s protest in Auburn. There was a rally followed by a march through downtown. Members of the Auburn Police Department joined the march. Concluded with some final remarks at the Equal Rights Heritage Center. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Mb9FmNC6Cl— Robert Harding (@RobertHarding) May 31, 2020
