Watch Now: Racial justice rally brings crowd to downtown Auburn

The Demonstration of Solidarity for Racial Justice is taking place Saturday at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in downtown Auburn. Follow live coverage here from The Citizen's journalists at the event:
Social Justice Task Force member Gwen Webbet-McLeod asked people to say " enough is enough!" pic.twitter.com/SYgzqEDo8t— Kelly Rocheleau (@KellyRocheleau) June 6, 2020
Best remarks of the afternoon so far by Dillon Davis-Tirado. Talks about trauma, Tamir Rice and a lot more. Raw and stirring. Here’s a clip, I’ll upload the whole thing to YouTube later. pic.twitter.com/0azP2EG2nO— David Wilcox (@drwilcox) June 6, 2020
Melody Smith Johnson speaks during protest in Auburn. pic.twitter.com/RahS0GTah5— Kevin Rivoli (@KevinRivoli) June 6, 2020
Every minute during the 9-minute moment of silence at the Auburn’s racial justice rally, a black balloon was released. Here’s the last one: pic.twitter.com/ZU7o7NfLCn— Robert Harding (@RobertHarding) June 6, 2020
Protest at Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn. (Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen) https://t.co/VT7njzJ8jq pic.twitter.com/xyUR9AwCPh— Kevin Rivoli (@KevinRivoli) June 6, 2020
