Watch Now: The Citizen interviews with state Assembly candidates

Later this month, Republicans in the 126th state Assembly District will vote for a nominee for the race to replace Assembly Gary Finch, R-Springport, who decided not to seek re-election this year after serving in the office since first winning election in 1999. Over the past two weeks, The Citizen's Robert Harding has interviewed both GOP primary candidates, as well as the Democratic nominee, on our Facebook Live page. Below are replays of all three interviews: