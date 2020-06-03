Watch Now: The Citizen interviews with state Assembly candidates

Later this month, Republicans in the 126th state Assembly District will vote for a nominee for the race to replace Assembly Gary Finch, R-Springport, who decided not to seek re-election this year after serving in the office since first winning election in 1999. Over the past two weeks, The Citizen's Robert Harding has interviewed both GOP primary candidates, as well as the Democratic nominee, on our Facebook Live page. Below are replays of all three interviews:
Danny Fitzpatrick
John Lemondes
Dia Carabajal
For the first time in more than two decades, a Republican not named Gary Finch will appear o…
Democrats in central New York are supporting Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor a…
Assemblyman Gary Finch, who represented Auburn and parts of Cayuga County for more than two …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.