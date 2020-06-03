Watch Now: The Citizen interviews with state Assembly candidates
alert top story

Watch Now: The Citizen interviews with state Assembly candidates

{{featured_button_text}}

Later this month, Republicans in the 126th state Assembly District will vote for a nominee for the race to replace Assembly Gary Finch, R-Springport, who decided not to seek re-election this year after serving in the office since first winning election in 1999. Over the past two weeks, The Citizen's Robert Harding has interviewed both GOP primary candidates, as well as the Democratic nominee, on our Facebook Live page. Below are replays of all three interviews:

Danny Fitzpatrick

John Lemondes

Dia Carabajal

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News