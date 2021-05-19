 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Wednesday Morning Roundtable talk on Owasco Lake

Watch Now: Wednesday Morning Roundtable talk on Owasco Lake

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

This month's Wednesday Morning Roundtable virtual discussion was focused on Owasco Lake and how it's been affected by COVID-19.

Program moderator Guy Cosentino, director of Cayuga County Community College Foundation; Audrey Iwanicki, owner of Owasco Paddles; Dr. Adam Effler, executive director of Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council; and Chris Nucerino, executive director of the Auburn & Skaneateles YMCA, took part in the program.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden extolls global role to Coast Guard grads

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News