{{featured_button_text}}

Two Auburn mayoral candidates recently sat down with The Citizen's Robert Harding to discuss why they're running and some of the major issues in the campaign. 

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat, and Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore, a Republican, participated in separate Facebook Live interviews. Libertarian Party candidate Brett Tracy will answer questions in a future interview. 

Here are the interviews with Lattimore and Quill: 

Interview with Mayor Quill

Interview with Legislator Lattimore

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0