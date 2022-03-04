Water customers in parts of Sennett told to boil water

A broken water main has led to a boil water order for some public water users in the town of Sennett on Friday.

The Cayuga County Health Department said the order affects residents served by public water systems in Sennett on Weedsport-Sennett Road between Turnpike Road and the village of Weedsport (including Shepherd Rard), and residents living on Turnpike Road from Weedsport-Sennett Road going west to the end of the public water line (including Wards Road).

Residents in that area should boil tap water for one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The order is required because a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the system.

"When water mains lose pressure it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water," the health department said. "Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems."

Repairs to water main are being made Friday, and the town will then have to test the water system for contamination. The boil order is expected to last through the weekend. The health department will notify the public when the order is removed

For more information, call the town of Sennett at (315) 253-3712 or the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0