Water main break snarls traffic in downtown Auburn

A water main break had water pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of North Street and the Arterial in Auburn Tuesday morning.

Crews from the city's public works department arrived to get handle on the situation just after 9:30 a.m. and the city police department was called to help control traffic.

Two lanes of North Street were temporarily blocked, and northbound traffic was being rerouted onto the westbound side of the Arterial.

