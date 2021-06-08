 Skip to main content
Water main break snarls traffic in downtown Auburn
AUBURN

Water main break snarls traffic in downtown Auburn

Water main

A water main break caused a disruption to traffic in Auburn Tuesday morning.

 Mike Dowd, The Citizen

A water main break had water pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of North Street and the Arterial in Auburn Tuesday morning.

Crews from the city's public works department arrived to get handle on the situation just after 9:30 a.m. and the city police department was called to help control traffic.

Two lanes of North Street were temporarily blocked, and northbound traffic was being rerouted onto the westbound side of the Arterial.

Water was reported to be back on in the area shortly after 1 p.m. as crews continued working at the site of the leak, and North Street had  been reopened to two-way traffic, with one lane being open in each direction.

Auburn Department of Public Works employees repair a water main on North Street near the intersection with the Arterial on Tuesday. Traffic was reduced to a single lane in each direction on North Street in the work zone.
