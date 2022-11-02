 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AUBURN

Water production at Auburn treatment plant to temporarily stop

  • 0
Auburn Waste Water Treatment Plant .JPG

The Auburn wastewater treatment plant at 35 Bradley St.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Water production at the City of Auburn Water Treatment Plant is set to halt temporarily, the Cayuga County Health Department said.

Kathleen Cuddy, the public health director for Cayuga County, in a news release said on Nov. 3, the city will conduct work on the plant, so water production will temporarily shut down. During the planned shutdown, which is estimated to take about eight hours, customers will get water through the city's reservoir.

Some city residents might experience a reduction in pressure due to the work, the news release said. The health department said people are encouraged to watch the news media and the health department's website, cayugacounty.us/health, for updates. Those with questions can call the Cayuga County Health Department Environmental Division at (315) 253-1405 or the water treatment plant at (315) 253-8754.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The demise of Social Security: Are fears justified?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News