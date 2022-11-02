Water production at Auburn treatment plant to temporarily stop

Water production at the City of Auburn Water Treatment Plant is set to halt temporarily, the Cayuga County Health Department said.

Kathleen Cuddy, the public health director for Cayuga County, in a news release said on Nov. 3, the city will conduct work on the plant, so water production will temporarily shut down. During the planned shutdown, which is estimated to take about eight hours, customers will get water through the city's reservoir.

Some city residents might experience a reduction in pressure due to the work, the news release said. The health department said people are encouraged to watch the news media and the health department's website, cayugacounty.us/health, for updates. Those with questions can call the Cayuga County Health Department Environmental Division at (315) 253-1405 or the water treatment plant at (315) 253-8754.