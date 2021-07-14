 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water quality forces temporary closure of Skaneateles swimming spot
alert top story
RECREATION

Water quality forces temporary closure of Skaneateles swimming spot

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Clift Park

The swimming area at Clift Park in Skaneateles.

 The Citizen file

The Clift Park Beach in the Village of Skaneateles will be closed for swimming until further notice due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Onondaga County Health Department said Wednesday that swimming will not be allowed in the area until bacteria levels return to acceptable levels. The health department said in a news release that it will be monitoring the lake water daily until bacteria levels reach acceptable standards and will notify the public when the beach is reopened for swimming.

The health department said that most varieties of E. coli are harmless or may cause brief diarrhea. While only some types of bacteria will cause gastrointestinal illness, the presence of E. coli bacteria is an indicator of increased general bacterial action in the water.

Anyone concerned about gastrointestinal symptoms should contact their health care provider, and anyone with questions may call the Onondaga County Division of Environmental Health at (315) 435.6600.

0
1
1
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News