Water quality forces temporary closure of Skaneateles swimming spot

The Clift Park Beach in the Village of Skaneateles will be closed for swimming until further notice due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

The Onondaga County Health Department said Wednesday that swimming will not be allowed in the area until bacteria levels return to acceptable levels. The health department said in a news release that it will be monitoring the lake water daily until bacteria levels reach acceptable standards and will notify the public when the beach is reopened for swimming.

The health department said that most varieties of E. coli are harmless or may cause brief diarrhea. While only some types of bacteria will cause gastrointestinal illness, the presence of E. coli bacteria is an indicator of increased general bacterial action in the water.

Anyone concerned about gastrointestinal symptoms should contact their health care provider, and anyone with questions may call the Onondaga County Division of Environmental Health at (315) 435.6600.

