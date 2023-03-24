With the beginning of trout season approaching, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said that it will stock nearly 1.9 million trout in waters statewide, beginning in March and lasting until early June.

In a news release, the DEC said that for decades, April 1 was the traditional “opening day” of inland trout fishing season. Now the date marks the opening of the harvest season after year-round fishing was greenlit on most streams in 2021, with the implementation of an Oct. 16 to March 31 "artificial lures only, catch-and-release" season.

Trout stocking is in full swing with 1,884,756 catchable brook, brown, and rainbow trout stocked in ponds and streams across the state, with some receiving fish every other week for two months to enhance season-long opportunities for angler success. Most streams will also receive a seeding of larger stocked trout. Spring trout stocking lists, including the week of stocking for trout streams, can be found at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/30465.html.

The HuntFishNY app is free to download and includes regulations, boating access and stocking information. Links to the state Trout Stream Fishing Map and a User Guide are available at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/122444.html.