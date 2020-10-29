Watershed rules and regulations approved by Auburn, Owasco officials

Others argued the new set of rules would unduly regulate the farms and raised concerns about the qualifications of the people that would be coming on private land to inspect farms.

After Lynch ended his presentation, Owasco Councilor Fred Cornelius said he was concerned about issues brought up at the meeting, such as adding and duplicating regulations that are already in place from other bodies.

Auburn Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said he tried to understand the various aspects of the watershed and the issues over the past three years and feels the concerns of the algae microcystins in the water show that are "serious issues with our drinking water and we've got to act collectively to protect the long-term health of the lake."

While addressing a point Giannettino made about the Auburn and Owasco bodies having a responsibility to provide clean drinking water, Cornelius argued "I think we have to meet that responsibility with the least amount of regulation as possible. We should really have less government involved in this, not more."

Both boards separately approved the proposed rules and regulations, with Auburn Councilor Tim Locastro and Cornelius the lone "no" votes on their respective councils.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

