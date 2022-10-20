Watershed workshops scheduled for local municipal planners

State training workshops to help guide local governments through a variety of watershed issues will include meetings in Seneca and Oswego counties.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Sea Grant said that the sessions will help inform municipal planning, zoning, and code enforcement boards about the impact of various land uses on local water quality and watershed health. Participants will learn about floodplains and watersheds, why these features are important, and how they can be better protected with land use tools and best management practices.

According to a news release, the workshops will include an interactive watershed game will be used to engage attendees in identifying and developing solutions to address issues of local concern, including localized flooding, erosion, and community development interests.

"The goal is to empower municipal decisionmakers to maintain and enhance healthy floodplains to increase watershed health and resiliency and improve the water quality of New York’s Great Lakes and tributaries," the agencies said. "For most municipalities, the Local Government Workshop fulfills State-required training for local planning officials. A certificate of participation may be requested for the number of hours of attendance. American Institute of Certified Planners Certified Maintenance credits are pending."

Workshops will include the following:

• 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at del Lago Resort, Waterloo, as part of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council Fall Conference

• 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Tailwater Lodge, 52 Pulaski St., Altmar

“These workshops offer information and resources to help local boards make better informed decisions about protecting the area’s freshwater resources, while incorporating floodplain management practices to address development, climate change, and recreational demands,” Finger Lakes-Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance Program Coordinator Kristy LaManche said in a statement.

For workshop cost and to register for an upcoming workshop, visit nyseagrant.org/2022GLFloodplainsTraining or call (315) 312-3042 for assistance.