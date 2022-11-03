 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC HEALTH

Wave of drug overdoses in Onondaga County part of local, national trend

Overdose Awareness Day

Doves are released as Cayuga County addiction recovery support groups hold a vigil at Nick's Ride in Auburn for International Overdose Awareness Day in August.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

In a trend seen across the country, officials in central New York are raising the alarm over a wave of drug overdoses.

The Onondaga County Health Department on Thursday said that its overdose tracking system recently recorded 16 or more overdoses in a single 24-hour period. In some instances, the individual did not respond to the administration of Narcan, which is commonly used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

This pattern is consistent with reports of the sedative Xylazine in other communities across the country and in central New York.

Although the investigations were still incomplete, the Cayuga County-based Finger Lakes Drug Task Force on Wednesday said that the county has seen four apparent overdose deaths in recent weeks.

And officials in Tompkins County recently alerted the public to an increase in overdoses in which Narcan has either been ineffective or has required multiple doses. The problem appears to be tied to new mixture of drugs that includes the animal tranquilizer Xylazine.

Onondaga County officials said that Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative, analgesic, and anesthetic that slows breathing and heart rate, as well as decreases blood pressure, amplifying the sedative effects of an opioid like fentanyl or heroin.

"Xylazine is not considered a controlled substance, meaning it can be bought as a prescription medication from a veterinarian," the health department said in a news release. "This substance was identified in the journal Forensic Science International as an 'emerging adulterant in abused drugs.' Across the country, Xylazine has been discovered in street drugs like fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines and people using drugs are often unaware of its presence."

Officials said that in a situation where someone is experiencing an overdose where they do not respond to naloxone, it is recommended that:

• First, call 911 and administer naloxone and rescue breathing like you normally would.

• Start rescue breathing after giving the first dose of naloxone. It may help restart the lungs even if the person doesn’t wake up.

• If a person does not wake-up after spraying multiple doses of naloxone into their nose, continue rescue breathing or CPR until emergency services arrive

• The immediate goal is to make sure the person is getting oxygen into the brain.

• If the person starts breathing again but is still sedated, they don’t need more naloxone. Put them in rescue position and keep an eye on them.

In light of the increase of overdose occurrences, the Onondaga  County Health Department is encouraging community members to get trained to reverse overdoses using naloxone, also known as Narcan, and to utilize rescue breathing.

The health department provides free in-person or virtual training and also has an on-demand option that can be accessed at ongov.net/health/opioids/NaloxoneTraining.html.

The Mental Health and Substance Use Initiatives Program can be contacted at naloxonetraining@ongov.net for training requests or questions. Fentanyl test strips or naloxone can be requested by calling or texting the health department’s confidential Narcan and Test Strip request line at (315) 418-5365.

