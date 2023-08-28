State troopers are attempting to locate a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred in Wayne County.

New York State Police responded at 5 a.m. Saturday to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

The incident occurred on Lake Road near Maple Avenue in the town of Sodus. When troopers arrived at the scene, they located a dead man lying in the road. The man was identified as Joshua Clark, 46, of Ontario.

The vehicle that struck and killed Clark has not been found. Anyone with information, including residents with surveillance cameras, should contact state police at (585) 398-4100.