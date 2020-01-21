Ways and Means committee approves DA secretary, defeats new ADA position

AUBURN — The Cayuga County Legislature Ways and Means committee passed a resolution Tuesday evening to create a confidential secretary position in the District Attorney's Office.

The resolution was met with resistance in the Judicial and Public Safety committee earlier this month, where it ultimately passed after Legislator Elane Daly (D-Auburn) proposed an amendment to create two part-time secretaries without fringe benefits — rather than one full-time position.

However, it was presented to Ways and Means on Tuesday in its original format with one proposed full-time secretary. County Attorney Christopher Palermo noted that the updated resolution included the use of the contingency account, whereas the other two iterations didn't suggest how to fund the secretary positions.

The legislators then defeated the DA's second resolution to create another full-time assistant district attorney at a salary of $63,968. According to the resolution, funding for the additional ADA would also be transferred from the contingency account.

