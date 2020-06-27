'We all can do better': Social justice suggestions brought to town hall event in Auburn

Local officials such as Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy, Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason and NAACP member and Auburn school board member Rhoda Overtreet-Wilson attended.

Bill Berry Jr., the center's chair, said he would be taking notes to ensure remarks are given to the Social Justice Task Force, an independent coalition of various social justice groups, entrepreneurs, organizations and activists within Cayuga County formed after Floyd's death. The task force's steering committee is creating an agenda focused on measurable change that will be frequently shared with the community, Berry said.

Amy Marie Perkins advocated for equality on a federal level in housing, health care, education and criminal justice and suggested various police reform suggestions, including creating a registry for police officers. She urged people to "answer the following questions," including what a police department's function is, what they do want the department to do, how many people are required for that, the skills necessary for those functions, how much it would cost to form that department, and "what lessons learned from the past killings do we want to prevent?"