'We all can do better': Social justice suggestions brought to town hall event in Auburn

AUBURN — After other recent events in Auburn addressed institutional racism, the social justice town hall held in the city Saturday was meant to allow people to suggest ways to address these issues.
Various speakers during the event, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, were given two minutes to explain their ideas on social justice change and talk about systemic issues. The forum was organized the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace in partnership with the Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP. Other events, such as a protest in late May through the downtown area and a demonstration earlier this month, have occurred in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis.
"The town hall's purpose is to hear, listen and enable the community to articulate suggestions for social justice," a flier on the center's website said. "Social justice organizations and governmental bodies need to hear your voice as collaborations are developed to implement planned change that will seek to eradicate institutional-driven racism especially when unconsciously embedded in organizational culture or individual implicit bias or microaggressions."
Local officials such as Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy, Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason and NAACP member and Auburn school board member Rhoda Overtreet-Wilson attended.
Bill Berry Jr., the center's chair, said he would be taking notes to ensure remarks are given to the Social Justice Task Force, an independent coalition of various social justice groups, entrepreneurs, organizations and activists within Cayuga County formed after Floyd's death. The task force's steering committee is creating an agenda focused on measurable change that will be frequently shared with the community, Berry said.
Amy Marie Perkins advocated for equality on a federal level in housing, health care, education and criminal justice and suggested various police reform suggestions, including creating a registry for police officers. She urged people to "answer the following questions," including what a police department's function is, what they do want the department to do, how many people are required for that, the skills necessary for those functions, how much it would cost to form that department, and "what lessons learned from the past killings do we want to prevent?"
She asked people to protest, vote, go to social justice meetings and get involved. If that is too much for them, Perkins asked people to commit to pulling their car over and observing if they see a person of color being treated unjustly.
"Don't let these people's kids, husbands, wives, children be harmed." she continued. "We all can do better."
Melody Smith Johnson, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Organization, suggested naming Auburn High School after iconic abolitionist and former city resident Harriet Tubman.
"Apply pressure. Targeted, intentional strategic pressure to our law enforcement of this great city to recruit, hire and train officers who look like me," Smith Johnson said. "Five cadets were hired recently, not one of them were visibly Black nor visibly female. If you believe presentation matters to create equality and black lives matter, then apply pressure and demand our tax dollars be sued to ensure greater diversity in our law enforcement."
Other speakers included Auburn Civil Service Commission Chairman Jack Hardy and Cayuga County Legislator Tricia Kerr, who referenced a letter to the editor to The Citizen written by legislator Andrew Dennison that criticized the protests sparked by Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.