'We are in a war zone': Nurse from Auburn shares experience treating COVID-19

"This virus has no rules," she said. "That is the scariest part. It's like nothing I've seen before aside from cancer."

Clifford doesn't know how many people her hospital has lost to the virus. It's a tough subject, she said, and she knows the number is "not good." But she has a better idea how many people the hospital has sent home, and it's about 270. That's because the number is tracked on a board for everyone to see.

That positive energy, that resolve to lift everyone's spirits, has been another constant during Clifford's time in New Jersey.

She's been able to count on support from not only her hospital, but also her fellow staff. Nurses are often expected to shoulder the burden of their work without showing emotion, Clifford said, but "we absolutely feel everything that's going on." And it helps, even during a pandemic, to be able to share that burden with others.

"When all is said and done, we are in a war zone type of situation. But when you look around and you still see people willing to help and smiling and trying to keep spirits up — that's what you have to take away in times like this," she said. "What I'm going to remember is the people I'm working with side-by-side in these trenches."