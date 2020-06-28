'We made it': Skaneateles Class of 2020 graduation caps off eventful year

SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles High School Class of 2020 remained far apart during their graduation. But the tradition of jumping into Skaneateles Lake brought them together again by the end.
The group of 109 seniors participated in a roped-off and socially distanced graduation Sunday afternoon in Clift Park. The seniors sat in rows of spaced-out chairs, which were roped off by yellow tape and barricades to keep the area at the allowed capacity. Friends and family huddled tightly on the sidewalks while some stood on the beds of their trucks parked along Genesee Street or looked on from their boats.
During the approximately 40-minute ceremony, seniors heard addresses from student speakers who reflected on the chaotic circumstances and wondered how they will be remembered for finishing high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Valedictorian Charles Pinckney commented that the physical separation brought on by COVID-19 brought them closer together, even as they were “suddenly faced with way more family time” than they’d ever imagined having before.
He thanked the high school's teachers and faculty members, as well as the Skaneateles community, for making the time special with a parade and putting their senior portraits up around town.
"While the last few months may not have been what we pictured for how our senior year would play out these events helped to show us what makes this place so special," Pinckney said.
Spencer Mack, the honorary class speaker, predicted that they will be remembered more than any other class in Skaneateles for going through "one of the toughest times" in recent history. He also had an idea for what his legacy might be.
“Whether I like it or not, I’ll be remembered for not studying or caring enough to be in the top of the class like AJ and Charlie," Mack joked of the salutatorian and valedictorian.
Mack said the class has been able to grow and persevere while adapting to distance learning and still, in the end, achieving the same academic goal.
“We made it, guys. I mean we’re graduating, right?” Mack said, as the crowd gave a celebratory cheer.
Anthony Teixeira, salutatorian, had a similar observation about responding to change. He used to be able to recite hour-by-hour plans for the following day before quarantine disrupted their lives. But the cancellation of sports practices and other activities forced him to live in the moment.
While breaking dependency on routines, Teixeira felt they’d actually gained skills that would help them improve and transition to the next phase of their lives.
"Although our time was cut short by unprecedented circumstances, I consider our class lucky because we had a unique opportunity to explore ourselves before we move onto the challenges of adulthood," he said.
Gallery: Skaneateles High School Class of 2020 graduation
During Sunday's graduation ceremony, the Skaneateles High School Class of 2020 heard addresses from student speakers who reflected on the chaotic circumstances and wondered how they will be remembered for finishing high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.