'We made it': Skaneateles Class of 2020 graduation caps off eventful year

Spencer Mack, the honorary class speaker, predicted that they will be remembered more than any other class in Skaneateles for going through "one of the toughest times" in recent history. He also had an idea for what his legacy might be.

“Whether I like it or not, I’ll be remembered for not studying or caring enough to be in the top of the class like AJ and Charlie," Mack joked of the salutatorian and valedictorian.

Mack said the class has been able to grow and persevere while adapting to distance learning and still, in the end, achieving the same academic goal.

“We made it, guys. I mean we’re graduating, right?” Mack said, as the crowd gave a celebratory cheer.

Anthony Teixeira, salutatorian, had a similar observation about responding to change. He used to be able to recite hour-by-hour plans for the following day before quarantine disrupted their lives. But the cancellation of sports practices and other activities forced him to live in the moment.

While breaking dependency on routines, Teixeira felt they’d actually gained skills that would help them improve and transition to the next phase of their lives.