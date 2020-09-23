'We need help': Auburn restaurants continue facing COVID-19 challenges

Because he's been offering that service, and Provisions by Pure, Houghton waited until 10 days ago to reopen Pure Market and Eatery for indoor dining. Conversely, he has suspended the home meal service to focus on the restaurant, he said, and plans to add an ordering system to its website soon. Business has been slow so far, but he believes it's too early to come to any conclusions.

One thing that will improve business is increased awareness that Pure Market and Eatery is open, Houghton said. Simmons agreed that's been a challenge of running a restaurant during a pandemic.

"We still get calls every week, several actually, wondering if we're open for indoor dining. There are a lot of people who just aren't sure which restaurants are and aren't open," he said. "But we're fortunate, like all Auburn restaurateurs, to have such a loyal following of people who want to come out and support you."