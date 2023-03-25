AUBURN — The Rev. Banu Moore spent over a week preparing an array of Turkish foods for a fundraiser supporting the country she originally hails from.

A fundraiser for survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey was held at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn Saturday, with crafts from vendors, a bake sale, a raffle, a buffet of Turkish foods and more. Moore, who was born and raised in Turkey and is co-pastor of the church, was one of the organizers for the event. Money raised will go to Samaritan's Purse International Relief Assistance, which opened an emergency field in the city of Antakya, a page from the Samaritan's Purse website said.

Three earthquakes struck the country in February, with two Feb. 6 and another Feb. 20. Over 60,000 people in 10 cities have died as a result. Moore noted her family members in the country are safe, but said she has relatives and friends who were impacted. She acknowledged the current need in Turkey due to the disasters and said she was still happy to help

"It's just a little bit of a drop in a big bucket," Moore said. "Everything helps."

Looking around at the people eating, chatting and looking at vendors' good, Moore said she was delighted by the support and thanked the volunteers helping with the event.

"This is what community does, right?" she said.

The buffet spread of Turkish foods included meatballs, bread and other dishes, with the aroma filling the air. Volunteers serving food at the buffet included troop leader Heather Demaria and members of Girl Scout Troop 60311, of Auburn. Members Lydia Wasilenko, 12, and MacKenna Bauso, 11, said they wanted to help and wanted something to do this weekend. MacKenna, who had been handling Turkish tea, said she had few spills.

Moore said she spent over a week creating the food, although Laura Hahn, owner of catering business Little Yard Farm, helped Friday and Saturday. Moore, who said she still greatly appreciates Turkish food and culture, used the recipes of her mother, who was a classically trained chef. Praising church members and other volunteers for their efforts for the event, Moore talked about why she wanted to devote so much time to the fundraiser.

"We want to help people, they need the medical care ... they need the funds," she said.

Ethel Shaw, a deacon at the church, was at the register for a table filled with baked goods. Another side of the room had items created by Marianne Langtry of the business MiMi Repurposed It!, Ann Frame of the business SkinnyAtlasRose and Donna Miner. In a different part of the church, volunteers Jayla Garrigan and Dixie Tindall, both 15, high school students at Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School, were making bracelets.

Volunteer Teena Johnson-Rice was holding down the fort at the tables for the raffle prizes. Johnson-Race, who said that her and her family had been assisted by the church before, talked about what it was look seeing people support the event and the cause.

"No. 1, people getting together is a blessing in and of itself," she said. "No. 2, this is something I fully believe in because we're helping somebody else, and they have a heart, and that's what it's all about, is being there for one another."

Friends Barbara Gray, Nancy Pennypacker, Terri Fitzmaurice and Maryjane Benson said they hadn't been familiar with Turkish food, said they wanted to help and praised the event. Benson said she wishes there were more cultural events like this in the area

"Tasting more foods, there's a big heritage in this area for a lot of different cultures," she added.

For more information or to donate to Samaritan's Purse International Relief Assistance, visit samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/turkey-earthquake-response.

Close Turkey 5 Ethel Shaw, a deacon at Fist Presbyterian Church in Auburn, organizes bake goods for sale during a fundraiser to benefit survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey. Turkey 6 Jayla Garrigan and Dixie Tindall make bracelets for sale during a fundraiser at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn Saturday for survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey. Turkey 7 Marianne Langtry of MiMi Repurposed It!, left, Ann Frame of SkinnyAtlasRose and Donna Miner hold down the fort at tables with crafts they made, during a fundraiser at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn Saturday. The fundraiser is meant to benefit survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey. Turkey 8 Teena Johnson-Rice poses by raffle prizes during a fundraiser at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn Saturday. Turkey People eat and talk during a fundraiser at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn Saturday to benefit survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey. Turkey Art created by Mary Byrne is displayed at an installation of artwork during a fundraiser at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn Saturday. The fundraiser is meant to benefit survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey. Turkey The Rev. Banu Moore, who was born and raised in Turkey and is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Auburn, speaks to people during a fundraiser at the church Saturday to benefit survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey. Turkey People gather at a fundraiser Saturday for survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn. Gallery: Fundraiser for Turkey earthquake survivors held at Auburn church People spend time with each other during a fundraiser at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn Saturday. The fundraiser is meant to benefit survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey.